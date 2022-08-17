The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a ver…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reac…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. T…