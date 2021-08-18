The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can e…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 m…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect …