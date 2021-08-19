Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.