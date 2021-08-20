Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.