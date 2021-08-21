 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

