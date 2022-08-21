 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

