Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.