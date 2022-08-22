Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.