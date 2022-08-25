Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.