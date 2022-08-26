The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very…