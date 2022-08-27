Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Ex…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. …