Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

