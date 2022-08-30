 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

