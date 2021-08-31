Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.