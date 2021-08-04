Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.