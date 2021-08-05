Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.