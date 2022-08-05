Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 75-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.