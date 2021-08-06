Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Pl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expe…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesda…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 1…