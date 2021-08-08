Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 9:35 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
