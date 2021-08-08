Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 9:35 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.