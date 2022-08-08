Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.