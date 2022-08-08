The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs are…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…