Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
