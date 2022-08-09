Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

