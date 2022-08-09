Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…