Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
