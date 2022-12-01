The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is tod…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted …