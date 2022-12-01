 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

