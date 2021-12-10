 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

