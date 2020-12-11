 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 12PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

