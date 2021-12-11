Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
