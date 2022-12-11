Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.