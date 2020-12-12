 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert