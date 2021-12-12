 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert