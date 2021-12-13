Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

