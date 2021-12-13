Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with tem…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…