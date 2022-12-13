Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
