Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.