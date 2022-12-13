 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

