Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST.