Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
