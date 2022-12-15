Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.