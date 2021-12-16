 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

