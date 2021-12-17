Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.