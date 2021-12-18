Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 14 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.