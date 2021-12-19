Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.