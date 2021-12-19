 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert