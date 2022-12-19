Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.