Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

