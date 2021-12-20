 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

