Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
