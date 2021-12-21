 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

