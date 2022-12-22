 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

