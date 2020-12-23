Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA
