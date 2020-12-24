It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 6.67. A 10-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Today's cond…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see cl…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We wil…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Friday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skie…