Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 6.67. A 10-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

