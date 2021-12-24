 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

