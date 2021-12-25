 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

