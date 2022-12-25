Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.