Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

