Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA
